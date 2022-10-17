It is time to consider all the good things that could eventuate from Inland Rail route bypassing central Wagga.
Apart from stopping the round-the-clock noise and traffic disruption:
1. Demolish the rail overpass at the intersection of Edward Street and Lake Albert Road. This will enable the road to be levelled and thus no more flooding under the rail lines. Traffic turning right can have an extended lane for turning and the through traffic can flow instead of being caught up with light changes.
2. The Mill development on Edward Street would be viable if the trains weren't there.
3. A safe walking track/bike path from central Wagga out to Glenfield and Lloyd, as well as to North Wagga and out to Bomen.
4. Development of the rail corridor to allow more people to live centrally.
I could continue but I am sure there are others who can come up with a lot more positives.
Start talking about this issue and sign the petition at https://www.aph.gov.au/e-petitions/petition/EN4453
People have the power to create change.
I write on behalf of the not-for-profit Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia.
My simple message is that if your readers are impacted in any way by a mental health issue, they should reach out because there is help available.
We have an important project called Finding North that is very user-friendly and is - in simple terms - an on-line initiative which links people with mental health issues with other people facing similar issues so they can offer support to each other.
The time for action on mental health is unquestionably now. We know that a massive 54 per cent of all Australians affected by mental illness simply do not access any kind of treatment.
We know that 3.8 million Australians now live with mental illness - it's enough people to fill a city the size of Hobart 17.5 times.
COVID has led to an escalation in fear and anxiety.
Far too many people at a local level are ending up in hospital emergency rooms ... because they simply don't know where to go.
We're urging all governments to invest more in services that help people with mental health issues.
We desperately need to make it easier for people to access the very real help that is out there.
We urgently need to address the attitudes and beliefs that can exclude people who have a mental illness from workplaces, communities and social circles.
The reality is people with mental illness can live well in the community and do recover if the right clinical and community support is there.
We urge all readers to have a look at our important latest project. Just go to www.findingnorthnetwork.com.au.
The Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia also has a free phone line to help people - 1800 985 944.
