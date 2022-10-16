A frustrated customer of the cancelled Borderline Music and Arts Festival still waiting on her refund has taken matters into her own hands, labelling the loss as "pretty devastating".
Albury's Kerry Golding was one of "thousands" who purchased tickets, only for the show to be cancelled.
An avid Jimmy Barnes fan, she paid $750 for four premium tickets to celebrate her 50th birthday at the festival with her husband Bradley, daughter Taylah and son Tristan.
"I was so excited about this one coming up," she said.
In other news
Mrs Golding, who originally planned to celebrate her big day at a Red Hot Summer Tour concert, ended up being absent for her own birthday because of a back operation.
"I bought the (Borderline) tickets thinking this will be like another 50th," she said.
Mrs Golding is now submitting a report to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
"Thousands of people are out of pocket," she said.
In a statement, the Borderline Music and Arts Festival said "all ticket holders will be contacted shortly via email with information in regards to refunds" and the "tough decision was necessary due to our primary ticketing partner 'Festicket' entering into administration".
Festival co-organiser Daniel McDonald did not respond to requests for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.