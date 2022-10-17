A representative body for migrant workers in Australia says crowded accommodation for migrants in regional cities like Wagga are far too common.
A group of Wagga abattoir workers employed via the Pacific Island Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme were recently forced into cramped conditions when the hotel they were staying double-booked their rooms.
It resulted in more than a dozen men living in a five-bedroom house with one bathroom.
Migrant Workers Centre CEO Matt Kunkel said instances like this were the norm for many migrant workers in Australia.
"Instead of say, three or four people to a four-bedroom house, we might see a dozen or more people in overcrowded accommodation," he said.
"The long and short of it is we have a real housing shortage in some of these regional areas."
In Wagga, Salvation Army mission coordinator Ros Robinson partners with Wagga Fellowship Church to provide assistance to the city's PALM scheme workers.
She said she's often asked to help find accommodation, but also source warm winter supplies for those unprepared for winter in Australia.
"It's a very different climate here, so they may arrive in winter and they are so cold," she said.
"We try and find them some warm blankets, warm clothing, some bedding, and often I'm asked to help find them accommodation too."
Ms Robinson said these living pressures for workers as well as Wagga residents more broadly won't be alleviated anytime soon.
"Across the board, not just for PALM scheme workers, many are finding housing affordability a huge issue at the moment," she said.
"It will be an ongoing challenge that we all have as a community."
Mr Kunkel said overcrowded accommodation was also rife among seasonal workers in the horticultural industry.
A joint study conducted by the Migrant Workers Centre and Unions NSW into found almost half of responders had reports issues with their accommodation.
Mr Kunkel said it was also common for poor accommodation to be priced exorbitantly.
"Not only is there a chance they're not receiving the correct wages or conditions at work, but they're also being gouged on the cost of accommodation," he said.
"Landlords are gouging and making significant profits in some pretty unacceptable ways."
Many of Wagga's real estates have close to zero per cent rental vacancies as the regional housing crisis continues.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
