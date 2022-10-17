Police have temporarily suspended the search for Hillston man Phillip Alvaro feared to be missing in floodwaters as the town's flood conditions worsen.
An operation was launched on Wednesday after Mr Alvaro failed to return to a rural property on Lachlan Valley Way, Hillston.
He was last seen at 12pm on Wednesday at the property.
Police officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District commenced a search on Wednesday with the help of PolAir and Police Rescue, as well as NSW SES volunteers and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Their focus was on the Lachlan River and the property at which Mr Alvaro was last seen.
The search came to a halt on Wednesday evening due to visibility and resumed on Thursday, however, it was suspended at 4pm on Thursday due to weather conditions and rising river levels.
On Monday a spokesperson for NSW Police said the searched remained temporarily suspended due to rising flood waters.
"The search will resume when it is safe to do so," the spokesperson said.
The Lachlan River at Hillston Weir is sitting just below its major flood level at 2.94 metres as at Sunday evening.
NSW SES is predicting it will reach its major flood level of 3 metres on Monday or Tuesday.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
