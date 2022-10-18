The Daily Advertiser

Temora to field team in 2023 Southern NSW Women's AFL competition

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:30am
Temora's first women's football training session was held on Monday night ahead of the club joining the southern NSW women's league in 2023. Picture supplied

The Southern NSW Women's AFL competition will expand once again next season, with Temora to field a team in the competition for the first time.

Tahlia Sinclair

