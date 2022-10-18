The Southern NSW Women's AFL competition will expand once again next season, with Temora to field a team in the competition for the first time.
After years supporting the club in unofficial roles, Michael Gilchrist has signed on as the team's inaugural coach.
Gilchrist said players themselves have been the driving force behind the team, with senior netballers and older junior footballers all keen to play.
"There's enough there that we think we've got enough to play," Gilchrist said.
"There will be some that haven't played at all but we've got enough that are interested in having to kick that hopefully we will be fine."
With women's footy expanding rapidly across the region, Gilchrist said it is important to provide players with the opportunity to play locally.
He said the club is proud and excited to be joining the women's football movement.
Though he hasn't coached in many years, Gilchrist is confident he the skills and knowledge to fulfil the role well.
Pre-season for Temora kicked off last night, with 14 players attending the session.
Enjoyment will be the defining factor of success in their first year, with Gilchrist determined to build playing confidence and basic skills among the group.
"We're not thinking about wins and losses or anything like that. We just want to get people playing and having fun, and hopefully it extends from there," he said.
The club is focused on building a one club philosophy to support the women's team, with several men's players already putting their hands up to volunteer for the team.
Gilchrist believes the addition of Temora netballers in the team will further build this philosophy.
It is expected that there will be some movement within other clubs with the announcement of the team. Several Temora-based players have been travelling to Wagga and surrounding towns to play in past seasons.
Gilchrist said he hopes to see some of these players in Kangaroo colours in 2023.
