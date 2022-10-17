James Hay secured his third Brothers best and fairest award on Friday night.
After first winning the award in 2017, Hay has taken out the last two nods while co-coach of the club.
He was surprised to hold off James Morgan to go back-to-back.
"It is nice as there are some pretty good names and club legends on the list," Hay said.
"It is good to be a part of that."
Morgan didn't go home empty handed with the best and fairest runner-up also being named players player.
"James Morgan had a pretty unreal season and was runner up and won players player as well," Hay said.
"I do think players player is one of the better awards to win on a night like that.
"He had a pretty good season so I'm sure it was close."
Rhys Welson won the coaches award.
Mitch Carter (reserve grade), Brooke Wiggett (leaguetag) and Cohen Benson (Sullivan Cup) won the best and fairest awards in their other grades.
The Wagga club also added four new life members.
Current first graders Cade Price, Aaron Wynne and Liam Carey were all added to the list.
Hay thought it was deserved recognition for their contribution to the club.
"They boys really deserve it," he said.
"Liam and Aaron have both come back from some pretty serious injuries as they wanted to play with the boys and knew the club needed some experienced players.
"All three of the boys have played Brothers football from under 6s to all the way through and it's good to see."
They were joined by current leaguetag player Sarah Carter.
"Sarah is a six or seven time premiership winner in that comp, has played through two pregnancies but has come back every time," Hay said.
"If she couldn't play she was still there running water or helping out with the club.
"Life memberships are always cool to see."
Bas Blackett was named the best defensive player, Billy Maher got the nod as the most courageous, David Oti won Rookie of the Year, the Crossley family were the recipients of the family achievement award, Kaden Roberts was named Clubperson of the Year while Luke Scott was honoured for his outstanding service.
Brothers are yet to lock in their coaching structure for next season however Hay has confirmed he will remain at the club as they look to continue to build up after going through the 2021 season winless.
The Wagga club only managed three wins this season, which was one less than Kangaroos who finished in fifth place, and three of their losses were by 10 points or less.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
