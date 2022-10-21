Seniors reflect on Year 12 Advertising Feature

Kooringal High School's Luke Nixon and Maimuna Zaman are thrilled to be completing high school and moving forward with career and personal pursuits. Picture supplied

Maimuna Zaman and Luke Nixon share their memories of Kooringal High School as their next chapter begins.



What was the most memorable part of your year?



"Attending the Biology excursion with my fellow classmates and friends. We were enthralled by the whole experience," Maimuna said.



"Graduating from high school, as so many mixed emotions were felt. Kooringal High school has been my home for the past six years, they have nurtured me, assisting me to become the man I am today," Luke said.



What changed the most about school this past year?



"Realising that this is the last year of high school, I wanted to be more organised and explore different opportunities that captivated my interest. In order to do so, I had to learn many soft skills such as organisation, resilience and empathy for myself and others," Maimuna said.



"The majority of the year group have turned from passengers to pilots putting in the hard yards to truly be able to achieve their dreams," Luke said.

What did you expect the end of the year to look like and how does it compare?



"I was anxious about the end. My six-year high school journey was rapidly coming to an end and I wanted to hold onto and cherish every moment possible. The thought of HSC exams terrified me. But now that I am currently in the process of completing my exams, there is a serenity knowing that life will continue beyond the HSC and these tests are what I have been preparing for a whole year, so I should confidently take on the challenge," Maimuna said.



"My perceptions of how the year would end was vastly different from reality. Yes there is superfluous amounts of stress but there is also a sense of finality and completion, which was something I didn't previously consider," Luke said.



What are you looking forward to in 2023?



"I want to attend university, but also be more involved with the community. I hope to study medicine as well as continue my volunteer work and train towards getting my black belt in karate," Maimuna said.

"I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life. My plan is to start both an accounting degree at Charles Sturt University here in Wagga and also a cadetship at RSM," Luke said.



What do you wish for the next senior students?



"Year 12 is a whole rollercoaster of events and emotions. You will truly grow as a person from all the challenges thrown your way. I hope you are able to look at the positive things at difficult times and keep being resilient," Maimuna said.

