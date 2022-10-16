Wagga All Sorts were runners up at this weekend's Netball NSW Social Masters held at Equex Centre.
Pulled together by Lisa Frow, the team was composed of well-known netballers from across the Wagga region including Kirsty Lowe and Tracy Schulz-Cole.
Playing eight games over the two-day competition, Frow said there will be some sore and tired bodies come Monday morning.
The Netball NSW Social Masters haven't run in two years due to COVID delays and players were very happy to finally make it out on court.
There were even clear skies above with some players leaving Wagga just a bit pinker than they arrived.
Frow said it was a great weekend and a perfect opportunity to reunite with old friends at a game they all love.
"We did really well, we just had a great weekend to be honest," Frow said.
The team had originally considered playing in the State Titles, but were quite happy with their decision not to.
Though All Sorts were playing in the Masters Socials, there was plenty of competition out on the courts. Over the weekend the team only lost one game, narrowly going down to competition winners Drunken Masters by one point on Sunday morning.
"We finished with a better for and against percentage than they did, so we beat them in something," Frow said.
"We worked very hard in the last couple of games just to make sure that happened," she said.
While All Sorts had plenty of fun out on court, Frow said the competition being in Wagga was also a bonus for travelling teams.
"We were all very thankful that we were in the social competition, just to be able to have a bit more fun but it was nice for the other teams too," she said.
"It's nice for us that we didn't have to travel but it's nice for them to come away and have a nice fun weekend."
Masters competitions are split into two divisions open to players over 35 and over 40.
Frow said these kinds of competitions are good for keeping women in sport and allow players to adapt to new playing styles. Friendships built through the game are a core reason she continues to play.
Playing masters compared to when she was younger Frow said it was clear players had learnt how to use their bodies in new ways to hold space without over exerting themselves.
"When I was younger, you'd lose to these experienced teams because they're smart in the way they play, and eventually you become them. Then you're playing these young whipper snappers and they run around everywhere but you still beat them because you're using your brain," she said.
"And I think that's the case for this (masters netball), you're able to adjust your play to your body and watching the over 40's, some of their games were really good as well."
The Netball NSW Social Masters are held annually with Frow saying her team are already excited for what is to come in 2023.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
