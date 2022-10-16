Cootamundra's congeniality wins them best and fairest at Netball NSW Masters State Titles

Cootamundra has taken out the best and fairest award at the Netball NSW Masters State Titles on Sunday, after two days of competition.
The team, made up of players from Wagga, Junee, Coolamon, and Cootamundra didn't win a game all weekend but won the hearts of their opponents.
Team organiser Simone Te Maru Leatham said the team had initially got together as Junee for the social competition but signed up under Cootamundra netball association for the state titles as it was cheaper.
"It was the cheaper option to come in as the association. We were a bit freaked out when we first came in on Saturday," Te Maru Leatham said.
"They're all warming up, they had matching tracksuits and everything."
Though admittedly out of their league, Te Maru Leatham said it was a fantastic experience to play against association teams of such high calibre.
Most players on the team have children who are involved with netball at a junior level and were looking forward to spending a weekend on court themselves.
"Not to age us here, but for some of us it would be nearly 20 years ago that we played in such a quick pace," Te Maru Leatham said.
By the end of the weekend, Te Maru Leatham said their opposition were looking forward to playing against them.
"Everyone's been looking forward to playing us just for the fun aspect, which has been amazing," she said.
Te Maru Leatham said she and her team were grateful for the respect they received from their competition, who didn't drop the level of play when they came up against them.
Quickly realising they wouldn't get a win on the board, they changed their aims to get at least a goal in every half of netball, a goal they achieved.
"We even ended up with double digits in two games," she said.
The team were undoubtedly enjoying every minute of their game, with smiles on all players faces whether they were in possession of the ball or not.
It was evident their opponents were pleased to have them along for the ride, when opposition teams voted for them as the best and fairest team of the weekend.
A rapturous applause broke out for the wooden spoon winners as they went to receive their awards.
Te Maru Leatham said there are no regrets from her team, who she expects will be waking up rather sore on Monday morning.
With nearly 30 teams attending the two day event across both the state titles and socials competitions, Te Maru Leatham said the numbers reflected how loved netball is.
At the other end of the ladder, Manly Warringah took out the division one Masters State Title.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
