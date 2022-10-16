The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Cootamundra win best and fairest team award at Netball NSW Masters State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra's congeniality wins them best and fairest at Netball NSW Masters State Titles

Cootamundra has taken out the best and fairest award at the Netball NSW Masters State Titles on Sunday, after two days of competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.