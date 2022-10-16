The Daily Advertiser

Third time's the charm for Front Page in The Kosciuszko

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated October 16 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 6:30am
Tyler Schiller celebrates Front Page's win in The Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images

The third time was the charm for Front Page who stormed to the biggest win of his career in the $2 million The Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday.

