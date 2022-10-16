The Daily Advertiser

Group Nine planning for future after meeting

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 16 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
Latrell Siegwalt kicks for goal during Gundagai's grand final win last month.

Group Nine clubs are looking to ensure their sustainability after coming together looking to build on a future direction.

