Group Nine planning for future after meeting

Group Nine clubs are looking to ensure their sustainability after coming together looking to build on a future direction.
Seven of the nine clubs were represented with Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe pleased with the attitude at the meeting on Sunday.
"It was really positive," Hinchcliffe said.
"We certainly spoke through a number of opportunities and some of the challenges and hopefully we will be able to use that information to set up a really healthy plan to focus on going forward."
Hinchcliffe believes it is important for clubs to come together as part of the process.
"The value is having everyone working together for a common goal, understanding where the particular focus areas need to be to position our game in the best position it can be," he said.
"The clubs were really honest in sharing different initiatives and ideas that a particular club might use and I'm sure different clubs will take some information and some good points away from that.
"I'm really happy with that and the clubs were really honest in sharing and it shows there is some good will between the clubs."
READ MORE
Trying to integrate better with their junior clubs, with clubs like Gundagai looking to formalise a more permanent relationship, was one of the big discussion points.
More Saturday games combining with junior football was another thing a number of clubs are looking to utilise, especially given the success of a couple of same-day gala days Temora held this season.
After the disruptions COVID-19 had on Group Nine, and the wider community, Hinchcliffe believes it is the right time to try to make some lasting changes.
"It is a really good time to have the conversation," he said. "We were mindful not to be overreactive on the back of COVID and the impact that had but at the same time we know we need to look at new initiatives and make sure we are providing pathways and opportunities for people to play football.
"We have to understand people's desires are moving and shifting as society grows and evolves."
Hinchcliffe is hoping to have a more formalised approach for clubs for next month's annual general meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.