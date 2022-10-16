The Daily Advertiser

'More than just a place of worship': MARWA submit designs for Wagga's first mosque

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 16 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARWA members Nadeem Asquar, Suraj Ul Salam, Aslam Sidiqui, Sajid Latif, Shamsul Haq and Bradley Drysdale at the future site of the mosque in East Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's first ever mosque will look like a "typical, Australian-style" building and include an art gallery, cafe and basketball court.

