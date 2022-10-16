Wagga's first ever mosque will look like a "typical, Australian-style" building and include an art gallery, cafe and basketball court.
After decades of planning, Muslim Association Riverina Wagga Australia (MARWA) has lodged the proposed design for their long-awaited mosque with Wagga City Council.
The place of worship will cost about $2 million to build and has been earmarked for a plot of land on Jones Street in East Wagga.
In other news
MARWA vice-chair Sajid Latif said efforts have been made to ensure the building suits the surrounding area while also catering to all the needs of the local Islamic community.
"This would be a typical Australian-style modern building that would blend well with the surrounding buildings in the East Wagga industrial precinct," he said.
"Once completed, the mosque will have a main prayer hall, multipurpose hall, display gallery for Islamic arts, offices, Islamic information centre, commercial kitchen, outdoor cafe service area and activity space."
Up to 100 people will be able to pray in the main hall at any one time.
Mr Latif said the dedicated spaces for people to exercise, study and socialise will make the mosque "more than just a place of worship" and allow the building to become a community hub for Riverina residents.
The mosque has been a dream for the local Islamic community for 20 years and about $1.8 million has been raised for the project.
"The whole Muslim community share the similar feeling that a long-awaited dream is going to come true now," Mr Latif said.
"It is overwhelming, enriching and satisfying. Everyone in the community took part in the fundraising including women, children, students and skilled professionals."
Many family and friends of local Muslims - including some who don't even live in Australia - have also contributed funds for the project.
"We also have pledges made from across the Muslim community in Australia for pouring the concrete slab, installing the roof," Mr Latif said.
"If the collected funds fall short under the given circumstances, our local community is strongly committed to match the gap without further delay."
MARWA is planning to start the construction as soon as the project is approved by Wagga City Council, which is expected to happen early next year.
Mr Latif said there is no specific date in mind for the opening of the mosque, but the community is hoping to be praying in the building by early 2024.
In the development application, MARWA also requests permission to hold up to three annual events which would result in the mosque exceeding the proposed 100 person capacity.
Muslims in the region have been praying at the Islamic Study Centre on the Charles Sturt University campus since 1995, however as their population has surged the building has been deemed inadequate.
Since the COVID pandemic, the community has been travelling across town praying in various halls and gyms big enough to hold them.
More than 650 people in Wagga identified as Islamic during the 2021 national census, compared to just 77 in 1991.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.