Teen stalker's appeal cuts term behind bars, allowing release after months

Serial Thurgoona stalker Liam James Singh has had his sentence cut in half, allowing him to be released before Christmas.
The Thurgoona teenager had pleaded guilty to matters involving his intimidation of a former fellow student at an Albury secondary school.
This landed him a 20-month jail term, with a non-parole period of 12 months having him locked up until mid-2023.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin imposed the term on Singh in Albury Local Court in early August after the 19-year-old pleaded guilty.
That was the sentence for Singh's most recent offending on July 5, when he used social media in order to track down the victim's Snapchat profile.
This profile was known only to her closest friends.
On hearing dogs barking outside her Thurgoona home - this usually only happened when there were strangers on the other side of the fence - she phoned her father.
But the woman then saw how a Snapchat message that had been sent by Singh had been deleted three minutes earlier.
The victim, the court heard, lived in a constant state of fear as Singh repeatedly breached apprehended violence orders in place for her safety.
He was also charged and convicted of stalking along with stalking his victim.
Singh lodged a severity appeal to the Albury District Court in Albury, which this week reduced his maximum and minimum sentence.
Judge Sean Grant allowed the appeal and set aside the orders of the Local Court.
Instead, he imposed an aggregate full-time jail term - across eight charge sequences - of 12 months, beginning on July 4.
Judge Grant set a non-parole period of five months, making Singh eligible for parole on December 3.
Singh once parked in the victim's street in his work utility, smirking at her boyfriend when he drove past.
He has a 10-year order in place against him to protect the victim, 20, until September, 2031.
Singh's extreme behaviour has included threatening to kill police and magistrates.
