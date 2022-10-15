There was a huge show of support at the return of the Kurrajong Race Day on Saturday despite last-minute changes.
The races were called off at 6am on Saturday morning due to two areas of the track were not suitable for racing.
With an array of other activities such as an animal farm, jumping castles and plenty for the adults to do the cancellation of the races did not deter people from attending.
Kurrajong Community Engagement manager Cathie Smith said this year was the first time they had animals at the event from the Hildasid Farm.
"The funds raised today will go towards its development," Ms Smith said.
The Hildasid Farm is a 268-acre operation that includes a village green, community gardens, sensory garden, kids area, walking trails and cycle tracks, wetlands and farm animals and it is an initiative of Kurrajong.
The Kurrajong Race Day raises funds to support both.
Overall, Ms Smith was pleased with this year's event.
"It was a wonderful day," she said.
"It's a little disappointing we had no races but we still had a wonderful crowd turn up for the event."
Murrumbidgee Turf Club's CEO, Jason Ferrario, said he was very happy with the crowd.
"Kurrajong is such a worthy charity and great to see we still got the support," he said.
"We have had to miss a couple of years due to COVID-19, so it's great to see it back on especially in its new time slot in October rather than May.
"It's awesome that people still came along even though the Murrumbidgee Turf Club weren't able to race here at the Wagga track."
Mr Ferrario said it was a last-minute decision based on the conditions of the track.
"We were very close to racing, but unfortunately a couple of showers yesterday just didn't give the track the chance to dry out the way we needed it to for it to be suitable for racing," he said.
