From the social media marketplace to a roadside stall, Wagga's Lilly Salmon has been making waves one scrunchie at a time.
The 20-year-old began selling her handmade wares after her support worker suggested it would be a good way to develop skills.
"I've been doing it for a couple of years now," she said.
Lilly's mother, Kathleen Dawe, said her daughter has garnered support from local businesses including Hair on Docker and The Art of Hair and Mosaic in Tumut, which sell her scrunchies for her.
She also sells them through her Facebook page Scrunchies by Lilly and this year has been selling them through a little stall, which she sets up on her street in Kooringal or at local markets.
"She started selling them on the street just before Christmas last year," Ms Dawe said.
Before that, Lilly was using social media to get the word out about her new endeavour.
"Lilly has Down Syndrome, diagnosed at birth. She has a moderate learning disability but she is very social."
Lilly, the social butterfly that she is, has seen a huge show of support from the community since she began selling them in person.
"Her working with the public is awesome for her language skills and her communication but it's also good for everyone because they can see just how beneficial a person with a disability can be as an active community member and how self-sufficient they can be," Ms Dawe said.
Lilly said her favourite scrunchies are purple ones - her favourite colour - and the ones with unicorns on them, but it does not go without some intensive labour.
"It's a production line, I'll stitch the tubes up, so you'll do anywhere from 100 to 200 at a time and then we hand them over to Lilly and she has to turn them all through and it can take a couple of days to make about 100 scrunchies," Ms Dawe said.
"It takes ages to turn them through and then you've got to thread the elastic through, then you tie them all off, pin them and then we get back onto the sewing machine and then Lilly cuts all of the threads off."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
