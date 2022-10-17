The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Lilly Salmon making a mark within the Riverina community

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooringal's Lilly Salmon works at her pop up scrunchie store sometimes on the weekends in Wagga. Picture by Taylor Dodge

From making her television debut last year to fast establishing herself as a Wagga treasure, 20-year-old Kooringal woman Lilly Salmon has been making waves one scrunchie at a time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.