Thousands of residents celebrated cultural diversity on the weekend at Wagga's multicultural festival, Fusion Botanical.
They came from far and wide, from across the state to just up the road, such as Junee mum Leah Bradley who brought her two-year-old daughter Alexis to the event.
"I loved it," she said.
"[We were] trying all the different foods, Alexis is obsessed with butter chicken."
With an array of entertainment and activities and a delectable offering of cuisines from around the world, those at the event were not disappointed with what it had to offer.
Wagga's Esther Muriithi attended the event with Joel Watts and 18-month-old Thea Watts on Saturday evening and the trio had a blast.
"It was really nice," Mr Watts said.
The festival was also held in April of this year at the Victory Memorial Gardens after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event was held again on Saturday, but at a new location in the Wagga Botanical Gardens, which proved to be a hit among those in attendance.
"I like the new location, lots of space," Mr Watts said.
With sprawling lawns for festival-goers to settle into and a strong line-up of food stalls and entertainment, it was the perfect occasion to mingle and relax.
Lismore sandologist Steve Machell again appeared at Fusion Botanical after his popular appearance several months ago at Fusion22, where he proved a crowd favourite.
Then, Mr Machell created an elephant out of sand, with many whiling away their time watching him work in awe.
This time he created a large sculpture of the three wise monkeys, a special request from festival organisers he was thrilled to complete.
"You know, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil," he said.
NSW's minister for multiculturalism Mark Coure also made a special appearance at the event, walking alongside Wagga mayor Dallas Tout.
Mr Coure said he was impressed with the festival, although not surprised given its huge success in previous years.
"Fusion is one of the biggest multicultural festivals in regional NSW," he said.
Mr Coure said he is told again and again every year how popular Fusion is.
"Today's festival brings about many cultures from all over the globe," he said.
Mr Coure said it was "wonderful" to have been able to attend the event which highlights and brings together all of the different cultures that make up our community and country.
"We live in a wonderful community, we live a wonderful country, 300 different ancestries speaking over 200 different languages, following and worshipping over 146 different religions, we are a wonderful example for the rest of the globe," he said.
"I'd like thank Wagga City Council for putting on such an amazing event."
Mr Coure said the Wagga community is renowned for the help given to refugees.
"This is the compassion shown to newcomers seemed to be shared wide across the Riverina, but particularly in Wagga," he said.
Mr Coure said it is a remarkable event that will stay on his calendar.
"I look forward to coming back next year to celebrate this event," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.