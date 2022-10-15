Big thanks to army of flood volunteers

What a week.
The region has again been left drenched by heavy rainfall, and many river communities remain on flood alert this weekend.
While the immediate risk to Wagga has passed with the passage of the river's flood peak, which is now downstream of the city, the attention turns to other communities dotted along the mighty Murrumbidgee.
The Murrumbidgee River in Wagga peaked early on Thursday morning at 9.22 metres, with moderate flooding.
River levels are slowly falling and were back in the minor flooding category.
Minor flooding was also still occurring at Gundagai, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of renewed rises there overnight as a result of the rain that fell on Thursday and Friday.
Downstream of Wagga, moderate flooding is likely at Narrandera, Darlington Point and Carrathool.
Major flooding is possible at Hay in late October.
For many places, the risks associated with the flooded river remain.
Not to mention the damage that will emerge as the water subsides.
We must all remain vigilant.
This week, an orange army of helpers have been out in force - patrolling the city's streets and keeping an eye on the flood situation.
It was also great to see residents rally to fill sandbags as the river level rose.
While the river was never going to reach the heights of the city's previous major floods - including that in 2012, which reached 10.56 metres, or the 10.74 mark hit in 1974 - our attention was still firmly focused on those all-important flood markers.
As we all watched the water climb centimetre-by-centimetre, so too did the dedicated team of SES volunteers and staff.
Fortunately in Wagga there was no significant inundation of homes.
Some animals were rescued and one man retrieved from his isolated Yarragundry property, but we were left largely unscathed.
Our city was prepared but, should the need have arisen, we knew our emergency responders were ready.
We know it's far from over, but thank you to all those involved in the flood effort.
Here's hoping for a drier week. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.
Andrew Pearson, acting editor
