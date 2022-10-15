The Temora Hotel's owner has honoured his family's connection to the Riverina town in a permanent tribute to a key member of its community.
Making the move from Sydney to the Riverina, Bill Hindmarsh took over operations of the Temora Hotel in May, the very pub where his uncle Albert 'Bert' Hindmarsh drank at decades prior.
Now, a newly unveiled plaque and frame in the pub marking 'Bert's Corner' honours the life and contributions of the deceased and fondly remembered Temora resident.
The publican said he wanted to create Bert's Corner to acknowledge his forefathers and his family's ties to the area, where some of his relatives still reside and where his grandfather's ashes were laid to rest.
"It's all about heritage, history and family roots," Mr Hindmarsh said.
"A country town of this size holds onto those traditional values of family and community."
Born in 1908, Bert Hindmarsh found his way to Temora via Cootamundra by horse and sulky during the depression in the 1930s.
"He came to Temora for six months to work on the building of the hospital and he ended up staying for the rest of his life," Mr Hindmarsh said.
Bert then set up the town's fibrous plaster factory, a business he operated until he died in 1976.
A "community-minded" man, Bert was also the president of the bowling club, the captain of the fire department and heavily involved in the local rugby league club.
Bert's Corner was officially unveiled at the Temora Hotel on Friday evening, where family and community members who knew Bert were present.
His grandson spoke on the night.
"And he was moved to tears - which was lovely," Mr Hindmarsh said.
Mr Hindmarsh purchased the pub for $420,000 earlier this year from a group of eight owners that included Hawthorn Football Club premiership player Luke Breust.
Since then, the owner has put considerable time and money into improving the venue.
"It's really just been a lot of repairs and maintenance that were long overdue," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said he also had designs for a big enclosure over the beer garden to help weatherproof it and refurbishments for the hotel's upstairs that could include a bar rather than accommodation.
"We really just want to focus on food, beverage and providing various options for the people of Temora in terms of functions, weddings, parties," he said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
