SES places Narranderra on prepare to evacuate order, Wagga road closures remain

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 15 2022 - 3:30am, first published October 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Along with several roads, Wagga Beach Riverina Precinct remains closed due to flooding. Picture by Tim Piccione

Rainfall has eased across the Riverina but parts of Narrandera have been placed on a prepare to evacuate order with the town soon expecting its flood peak.

