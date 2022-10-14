Rainfall has eased across the Riverina but parts of Narrandera have been placed on a prepare to evacuate order with the town soon expecting its flood peak.
Several road closures are also still in place around Wagga as the Murrumbidgee River remained steady below the moderate flood level on Saturday.
The SES advised that parts of Narranderra should prepare to evacuate late Friday due to predicted impacts from moderate flooding.
The Murrumbidgee River at Narranderra has exceeded its moderate flood level, sitting at 7.39 metres at 9am on Saturday and may reach around 8 metres on Sunday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Residents in possibly impacted areas should arrange to evacuate to the home of a family or friend who are in a safe location.
The event may change quickly and residents are asked to keep monitoring situation updates by emergency services.
Current road closures in Narranderra due to flood waters include:
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is sitting at 8.70 metres at 9am on Saturday, remaining steady but slowly falling from its peak of 9.22 metres reached early Thursday morning.
Several road closures remain in place around the region due to flooding:
While rain has eased across NSW, a trough and low pressure system will move through the state mid to late next week bringing further rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects a new flood watch will be issued for this system early next week.
The SES has received 213 requests for assistance and conducted seven flood rescues across NSW in the past 24 hours.
For more information:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
