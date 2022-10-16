How did Andrew Thorburn deserve this persecution?

Persecution of Christians began 2000 years ago with the stoning of Stephen, the first Christian martyr, not long after the crucifixion of Jesus.
"And Saul was there, giving approval to his death," The Bible tells us in Acts 8:1 (NIV). The figurative stoning of Andrew Thorburn by Essendon Football Club may perhaps wake up Christians in Australia, as they realise the need for a religious freedom bill.
Christians form 52.1 per cent of the Australian population, with many more from Christian-raised families. Does the Essendon precedent mean that woke activists have the power to sack normal mainstream Australians, simply because of their religious beliefs? Who will be next?
I recently read George Orwell's 1984, a book written in 1948 describing how totalitarianism would take over our lives. A select few would impose the will of Big Brother on the community. Big Brother's world is one of hatred.
This book is often quoted in relation to the way our society is headed. In the book's language, a "goodthinker" is a person who thinks the right thoughts and obeys Big Brother.
The word "Christian " seems to be part of "oldspeak" at Essendon. Thinking people know Christians come in all shapes and sizes, including the complete spectrum of political opinion.
Most of our Prime Ministers (with the exception of Holt and Gillard) considered themselves Christians. Bob Hawke was the son of a Congregational minister but later in life abandoned his faith. Anthony Albanese during the election said, "My mother raised me with three great faiths - the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Australian Labor Party, and the Catholic Church."
But oddly, at his swearing-in, Albanese took the affirmation of office, a secular version of the oath that does not mention God. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who saw Thorburn's sacking as a woke publicity moment, is Catholic and a first prize hypocrite. His children go to Catholic schools.
Ask yourself, do you ask first about religion before deciding that someone is "suitable" to be in your friendship or work group? Who does that in 2022?
Apparently Essendon didn't know Thorburn was a Christian when they selected him as CEO, "because you're not allowed to ask about religion at an interview". But as soon as they found out he was a Christian, he had to go.
Their concern, apparently, was that the church where he is chairman had the texts of some anti-homosexuality and abortion sermons on their website. They dated from about 10 years ago. So Thorburn was out, just because he belonged to the same church?
The Bible has some texts which could be interpreted as declaring that homosexuality is a sin. Therefore, many religious people were not willing to vote "yes" in the gay marriage plebiscite.
But one of them was not Thorburn. If we look at his record with Essendon, he had been a promoter of the Pride rounds, so surely if he held views that would have offended Essendon's homosexual players, he would have withdrawn his support. But he had supported those games.
Woke campaigners who would curb our freedoms have overstepped the mark. I think they have drawn their own line in the sand which may lead to significant push-back.
There are protections for discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, but none for religious freedom. That bill, bandied around during Scott Morrison's time, now becomes urgent.
It would appear that Christians need similar anti-discrimination protection, a religious freedom bill.
Thorburn's "stoning" by Essendon may be the wake-up call, the "flash of light" that Australia needs.
Saul persecuted Christians, but for Saul that flash of light was on the road to Damascus. Saul became Paul after his conversion, becoming perhaps the most influential evangelist in the Christian world - today revered as Saint Paul. There is hope for Essendon yet!
This fight is not about Christianity. It is about you, and your rights to believe or not believe whatever you like, in other words, freedom. In a democracy the majority prevails, yet we appear to be letting a woke minority dictate.
Wake up, Australia. This is our road to Damascus moment.
Reclaim freedom now, or submit to Big Brother. George Orwell predicted it all in his book 1984.
