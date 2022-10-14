A wanted man has been charged following a siege in Wagga last week.
About 4.20pm on Thursday officers from the Riverina Police District attended a unit on Travers Street to speak to a man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants.
When police arrived, the man allegedly threatened police and became aggressive.
The man - who was allegedly armed - remained inside the home, with local and specialist police - including negotiators and Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS) officers - establishing a perimeter around the premises.
Negotiations continued throughout the night, before police entered the unit about 9.20am last Friday.
It will be alleged the man remained aggressive and a Taser was deployed to take him into custody.
The 30-year-old was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment.
He was released on Thursday and taken to Wagga police station.
The man was charged with his outstanding warrants.
He was also charged with a number of additional offences, including using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, intimidating a police officer in execution of duty, not keeping a firearm safely and possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority.
The man was due to face Wagga Local Court on Friday.
