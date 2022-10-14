The Daily Advertiser

Wanted man charged for allegedly threatening police during siege on Travers Street in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:50am
17-hour siege at Travers Street unit ends in arrest for 30-year-old man. Picture by Tim Piccione

A wanted man has been charged following a siege in Wagga last week.

