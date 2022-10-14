As the latest flood peak hits farms downstream of Wagga, farmers are questioning whether it could have been avoided.
Collingullie farmer Pip Goldman now has 90 per cent of her paddocks underwater and said while it's been very wet and that the ground is saturated, the situation could have been managed better.
"I've lost confidence in the dam managers, because they don't seem to have any concern for the downstream farming communities," Mrs Goldman said.
"The irrigators seem to be all they're worried about."
The Murrumbidgee peaked at 9.22 metres with moderate flooding at Wagga on Thursday morning and is expected to reach a peak of 8 metres in Narrandera on Sunday.
However, barely a week and a half ago on October 5, the Burrinjuck Dam already sat at 92.01 per cent capacity.
The next three days saw the dam receive 105.4 millimetres of rainfall, not including major downpours that fell over other parts of the catchment area and further downstream.
By October 9 Burrinjuck had already reached 106.06 per cent capacity, with daily releases as high as 95,000 megalitres, equivalent to roughly 9.5 per cent of the dam's capacity.
Mrs Goldman, who lives on a 1,000 acre farm by the Old Man Creek has been affected by the high river levels for months.
"We've had 900 acres underwater for nine weeks now," she said.
Unfortunately her submerged crops and groundcover will be too far gone now and she barely has enough land for her livestock.
"We only have 100 acres of high country left for our breeding cattle," she said.
"But we've already had to sell some of them and that's happening up and down the river as well."
Mrs Goldman said many other farmers have also been hit hard, with one neighbour losing his entire canola crop.
"Another neighbour lost his entire barley crop," she said.
In state parliament on Thursday, member for Wagga Joe McGirr asked water minister Kevin Anderson why dams were left so full at a time when so much rain was expected.
"I asked the question because we're now in our third La Nina and we have a range of other indicators saying we're going to have a wet season," Dr McGirr said.
"We even have the minister for Emergency Services saying we're in for flooding threats ahead.
"In that context, WaterNSW has decided they would aim to have the dams full by the end of October.
"And as a result, they had the level [of Burrinjuck Dam] at 97 per cent two weeks ago, roughly one week before this flooding event and the question my constituents were asking me is why?"
Mr Anderson responded saying the state is "completely saturated" and that WaterNSW is doing hard to manage water levels of dams including the Burrinjuck and Blowering Dams upstream from Wagga.
In response to the comments, a WaterNSW spokesperson said numerous large-scale have been conducted at both dams between rain events over many months.
"We have done this to manage the storage level in readiness for non-stop inflows resulting from exceptional La Nina wet conditions over saturated catchments," the spokesperson said.
WaterNSW said this has also greatly reduced the impact of downstream flooding.
"This is despite the dual challenges of reducing dam storage levels while they are receiving large inflows due to recurring heavy rainfall, and also the need to limit the impact of releases on downstream river heights and affected communities during exceptional wet conditions," the spokesperson said.
On October 5, storage at Burrinjuck Dam was reduced to 91.8 per cent, before consecutive weekend inflow peaks totalling 400 GL equivalent to approximately 40 per cent of the dam's storage capacity.
"To have captured that water without making releases would have required a storage level of 60 per cent, a level impossible to achieve in that time due to the aforementioned challenges of continual inflows and the potential flooding downstream," the spokesperson said.
"As recently as 8 September the Burrinjuck Dam storage was reduced to 83.7 per cent of capacity, but significant inflows pushed the storage back to 97.2 per cent by 30 September.
"Again ongoing inflows and high downstream tributary flows constrained the volume of water able to be released from the dam."
WaterNSW said the primary function of its major supply dams is to provide long term water security to communities, agriculture and the environment.
"Under the operating rules of major supply dams including those on the Murrumbidgee, water availability is to be maximised in time for the commencement of the high demand period over the summer," the spokesperson said.
"Importantly, this does not preclude flood mitigation releases, these releases can only take place where there is high confidence that water released will subsequently be replaced by inflow.
"This reflects the importance of the dams, and their primary function, as providing long term water security for communities, agriculture and the environment."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
