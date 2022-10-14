The Daily Advertiser

Farmers concerned over dam management as next wave of floodwaters roll down the Murrumbidgee

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie farmer Pip Goldman on her property which is now 90 per cent underwater. Picture supplied

As the latest flood peak hits farms downstream of Wagga, farmers are questioning whether it could have been avoided.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.