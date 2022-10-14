A SHARP tactical drive ensured Junee filly Secret Bling progressed to the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals in winning form.
Peter McRae produced arguably the drive of the day to land somewhat of an upset as Secret Bling ($2.30) downed $1.65 favourite Shes A Caribbean to win the $9,999 NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Fillies Heat (1740m) at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
McRae was three back along the inside on the Trevor White-trained filly and pulled the trigger at the 600-metre mark, timing his run to perfection to score by two metres.
McRae was not surprised by his filly's effort.
"Not really. She's flying at the moment," McRae said.
"It's probably the best she's going right now. Her run last week was full of merit, so I knew today if I had to she could get home in 26.5 and that's what she done."
McRae believes Secret Bling can make her presence felt in the semi-finals.
"I think she will step up well," he said.
"She'll have to be driven accordingly but if she gets a bit of luck and a good draw, as you can see, she's just got pure speed. If she's thereabouts and gets a good draw then she'll be finishing off really well."
As for his drive, McRae said he was surprised with how the race played out and backed his instincts at the 600m.
"It worked out a bit different to what I was expecting so I had to make a decision," he said.
The Darrell Hillier-trained My Ultimate Cobber ($1.85) took out the NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Colts and Geldings Heat (1740m). He was driven to victory by Blake Jones and is owned by Garry Block.
Secret Bling was the second leg of an early winning double for McRae. He took out the first race on the Rod Woodhouse-trained Bully Bourne ($1.85).
"He's going well. He had the right race. He's improving and he'll go forward from here," McRae said.
