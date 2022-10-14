THE Kurrajong festivities will go ahead at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Saturday, rain, hail or shine.
A track inspection will be held at 6am on Saturday to determine whether the seven-race TAB card will proceed after 26 millimetres of rain fell at the course over Thursday and Friday.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario is confident the races will go ahead but confirmed a phantom meeting would be held if not.
"Without overnight rain, the MTC is confident the meeting will proceed," Ferrario said.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin was not as bullish, labelling the meet a '50-50' prospect on Friday afternoon.
He said there certainly wouldn't want to be any overnight rain and suggested there may need to be some distance amendments.
Meantime, the Deniliquin non-TAB meeting scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after significant rain found the course unsuitable for racing.
Wodonga's meeting scheduled for Saturday has also been called off.
