Letters: A reader's search for Lloyd farmhouse history clues

I noticed in The Daily Advertiser the famous Lloyd family had a get together at Lloyd. My interest is where was the original Lloyd family farmhouse, as there does not seem to be any clues to its original location. Some say it was burnt down years ago.
I live in Barton Avenue in Lloyd and east of me in the paddock is an old cattle loading ramp and a cement round base, which could have been a dip or a tank stand.
How encouraging it has been to read the views on the Inland Rail issue, which have been very consistent and "lively" at that.
Such freedom of written thought gives the reader the opportunity to weigh up the pros and cons and arrive at their own decision for or against.
Personally I hope it eventuates as it will prove to be a valuable and useful asset.
I'm hoping my recently-published letter to the editor about a republic ("Lucky country indeed", October 3) was also useful reading and will draw other views for or against.
At least I had the chance of freedom of speech on such a subject.
Right now Sky News on TV is reinforcing everyone's right to freedom of speech that they need to get back having been "silenced" from doing so. Especially the church, whose voice spoke out like a beacon on issues that were and still are improper yet allowed to flourish, so as to enable wickedness in high places to continue to have the upper hand at the expense of decency and honesty as we once knew it.
Quashing people's voices has been a grave error and has dragged our society down to gutter level.
Time to get back a sense of values to live by, instead of pretending they don't exist because it is convenient to do so.
Today is International White Cane Day and Guide Dogs Australia's 'Look up. Listen Up. Let me be.' campaign is urging the community to be more aware of how they might be obstructing people with low vision or blindness, with the aim of making our streets safer and more accessible for all.
This means looking up from phones and turning the volume down or off, with three in four Guide Dogs clients saying distractions from mobiles or headphones are the main cause of obstructions to their path.
Bikes and scooters being ridden on pavements are also a concern, as this can leave more vulnerable members of our community at risk of physical harm.
White cane use is skilled and concentrated work, and members of this community devote time to learning that skill to maintain their independence and quality of life.
It's important that work isn't obstructed, especially since these incidents leave white cane users feeling anxious, frustrated and unsafe.
Most members of the public are trying to do the right thing, but that should stop short of touching a person or their cane without asking - something a third of clients have experienced.
In short, simply levelling-up your awareness is the one thing you can do to create a safer environment for everybody.
For more information, visit www.guidedogs.com.au
