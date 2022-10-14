The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 15

October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: A reader's search for Lloyd farmhouse history clues

SEARCH FOR FARMHOUSE CLUES

I noticed in The Daily Advertiser the famous Lloyd family had a get together at Lloyd. My interest is where was the original Lloyd family farmhouse, as there does not seem to be any clues to its original location. Some say it was burnt down years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.