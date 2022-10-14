As the Murrumbidgee floodwaters start to recede, farmers across the region are still grappling with the effects of months of foul weather.
The river peaked at a lower than expected 9.22 metres this week, but many farmers, such as Rick Storrier, have a while to wait before they can get back to work.
Water has cut off access to his farm near Flowerdale Lagoon and until the river falls back to 7.50 metres, the only way in is via kayak.
In other news:
"We've been really lucky because where it peaked has only gone over 50 per cent of my veg, but it dropped within 24 hours to only go over three or four of my beds, that will be largely damaged," he said.
The main issue is the time lost on the farm, he said.
Mr Storrier's small business, Ten Thousand Harvests, is a "regenerative farming system" that sells organic veggie boxes, and he's had to stop sales due to the floods.
"I started farming there two years ago, and I knew it was in a floodplain, and I know we live in a land of droughts and flooding rain. I knew it was going to happen one day," he said.
"But it feels not a day, but a season of flooding and we'll see how long it lasts and regather at the other end of it."
Mr Storrier's farm was also hit by the August floods, but he remains upbeat.
"I'm grateful, it's not our entire livelihood, for some people it is," he said.
"I've got family broad-acre cropping out of Hillston, they look like they'll have major flooding out there and that'll be a much larger hit for them financially."
NSW Farmers Wagga branch chairman Alan Brown said farmers all along the river are doing it tough.
"I mean, you expect to get flooded but this has been flood after flood after flood. And while they haven't been particularly large, they've been large enough to cause serious issues," he said.
And the floods are just another issue in what has been an "exceptionally wet" year.
Mr Brown said the flooding can leave many farmers with damaged fences, sick livestock and generally make planning incredibly difficult.
"The looming problem is harvest, because it's not that far away and the forecast is for more wet weather for at least another six weeks, it's going to make access to paddocks a real problem," he said. "The wet's not the problem, it's exceptionally wet, that's the problem."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.