NSW Police Legacy and the NSW Police Association are driving a fundraising campaign for the family of Wagga mum Megan Fisher, who tragically passed away last week.
Megan, the cherished partner of respected Wagga police officer Senior Constable Matthew Owen and mother of three beautiful boys Josh, Zac and Levi, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 5. Megan was only 39 at the time and pregnant, expecting their fourth child.
Her passing has left her family, friends, colleagues and the wider Riverina heartbroken.
In a bid to offer financial support to Senior Constable Owen and his three boys, NSW Police Legacy and the NSW Police Association launched a fundraising campaign titled 'The Owen Family Appeal'.
In just days, the campaign has garnered more than $22,000 for the family thanks to more than 200 generous donors.
Retired NSW Police Inspector Wayne McLachlan, who has been leading the fundraising campaign, said funds raised would go directly to the family.
Mr McLachlan said the funds were essential for Senior Constable Owen and his sons in providing them with financial security during this time.
"On Wednesday, October 5, Megan was preparing to head into town when she collapsed," Mr McLachlan said.
"Megan was rushed to Wagga Base Hospital but could not be revived."
Megan was a dearly loved educator at Goodstart Early Learning Estella and a valued nutritionist for NSW Health. She was also a well-known member of the Wagga community.
"Matt and Megan and the boys are [also] well known in the local sporting community," Mr McLachlan said.
"The support from the local community has been amazing."
Mr McLachlan said Senior Constable Owen and his family were incredibly grateful for all of the support they had received in this difficult time.
Donations can be made at https://portal.policelegacynsw.org.au/campaign/40/the-owen-family-appeal.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
