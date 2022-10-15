Local theatre company retells a Australian classic mystery

On a blistering summer's day in 1900, three private school girls and their teacher venture to the top of Hanging Rock. All but one vanish, never to be seen again. And so, the mystery begins...
It goes without saying that the Civic Theatre loves to see Australian stories on stage. It is even more exciting for us when the theatre is presented by a local professional theatre company (not to mention a cast and crew of familiar local faces; many of whom work with at the theatre).
Freeroam Theatre Inc. is a professional theatre company based right here in Wagga Wagga that offers professional performance, development, and employment opportunities for regional-based creatives. Their adaptation of the Australian classic, Picnic at Hanging Rock will be one to remember.
The 1975 Peter Weir movie, and the 1967 Joan Lindsay novel on which it was based, resulted in many hours spent coming up with possible reasons for their disappearance. Murder, kidnap, alternate universes? The list went on. Not surprisingly, Joan Lindsay's historical fiction has haunted the Australian psyche for generations and wove it into a compelling supernatural mystery.
In this thrilling adaptation, four young local performers recount the story and the struggle to make sense of what happened, exploring the euphoria and terror which reverberated through a tight-knit rural community. Whether you're a fan of the novel, or Weir's iconic film, or a newcomer to this tale, you'll be left transfixed by Freeroam's dramatic journey that plunges us to the depths of mystery and intrigue.
Picnic at Hanging Rock will be performed at the CSU Riverina Playhouse in November.
Get tickets to see this classic and to support our local theatre talent.
CSU Riverina Playhouse
Thursday, November 24: 7.30pm
Friday, November 25: 10am & 7.30pm
Saturday, November 26: 2pm & 7.30pm
Tickets from $35
More details: www.civictheatre.com.au
