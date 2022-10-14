Snippets offer a brief walk back in time

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Hundreds of school children within Sacred Heart parish attended a special mass to celebrate the 70th birthday of popular Catholic priest, Father Wilf Plunkett.
Almost 20,000 people converged on the Botanic Gardens for the second annual Garden and Leisure Festival conducted by Wagga Sunrise Rotary Club.
Wagga City councillors toured the site of the city's new $20 million civic centre with architect Lindsay Davis.
Public Service Association of NSW regional organiser Peter Hood said Wagga school administrative staff would implement working bans because of a pay dispute.
Ariah Park-Mirrool assistant coach Rob Harper won the Bill Brownless annual silo kicking challenge at Mirrool.
The Riverina Food and Wine Salon Culinare and Australian Veterans Games are among 35 musical, culinary, sporting, and agricultural events sharing $430,000 Regional Flagship Event funding.
Bishop William Brennan, Trinity Senior High School principal, Geoff Johnston and Member for Riverina, Noel Hicks presided over the official opening of the schools $1.2 million improvements.
Two Springvale farmlets with building permits sold for $140,000 and $120,000 at auction.
Jason Clancy, Michael Wenham, Nicholas Magree and Matthew Ward and Rob Paulazzo were among those attending the Pharmacy Students Ball at Charles Sturt University.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club will remain one of the leading race clubs in country NSW according to president Jim Bouffler who announced an annual operating profit in excess of $140,000 at the club's annual general meeting.
Former councillor Roger Gregory has announced plans to contest the next local government election leading a ticket of at least five women.
Councillor Dennis Blackett said he had been approached by several people with complaints about large potholes in the car park behind the Australian Arcade.
Wagga City Council has succeeded in having its planning scheme varied by the State Planning Authority to relax existing planning controls over flood-liable land at North Wagga.
Ken Buntain and Yvonne Braid from 2WG are pictured in the Daily Advertiser accepting a "highly commended" award presented to 2WG at the 1971 awards for Community Service Broadcasting.
The new Lamson Paragon factory in Hammond Avenue was officially opened by the Minister for Defence, Mr David Fairbairn.
Ian Cosier of Wagga is the first person outside of Sydney to win the Duke of Edinburgh gold award.
The first stage of the redeveloped Borambola Sport and Recreation Centre was officially opened by chief secretary and Minister for Sport, Mr IR Griffith.
General manager Barry Griffiths said that the long-established Wagga building group, Buckman Pty Ltd had transferred its administrative headquarters to Canberra.
Mrs Mary Reilly, an office assistant at Waratah Industries is one of the participants in a "type-a-thon" at Woolworth's Family Centre which is raising funds for the sheltered workshop.
3000 people attended the first session of the 1972 Wagga Oktoberfest at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
David Geale, Peter Cullen, Joyce Tome, Bronwyn Lewis, Diane McNuff, and Peter Gooden were among nearly 100 Trinity Senior High School students attending a final school dinner at Noah's Town House restaurant.
Wagga Rugby League President Arthur Dixon presented Turvey Park's best and fairest award to John Coombes at the Lion's first-ever premiership banquet at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Renowned snooker player Horace Lindrum gave exhibitions of his skills at both the Wagga Leagues Club and the Wagga Commercial Club.
Edmondsons are selling men's business shirts for $4.99 each, boys, and youths' denim shorts for $2.49 and belted Bermuda shorts for $2.99 during their 108th anniversary spectacular.
