Workers across Wagga are being shortchanged and missing out on thousands in superannuation, according to analysis by a leading super fund.
Industry Super Australia (ISA) analysis found that 17,000 Riverina workers were missing out on $28.8 million in superannuation payments in a year.
Looking at the 2018-19 tax file data, 31 per cent of workers in our federal electorate were not paid an average of $1,693 of super in that year.
Wagga financial advisor Zachary Morden-Jones, from AKW Chartered Accountants & Wealth Advisers, said the number of people being shortchanged by their employers is "appalling".
But he urges people to take more responsibility for their super.
"To some extent I would encourage people to take some self responsibility and just a simple check quarterly or half yearly to make sure that they are receiving the contributions they are entitled to," he said.
Mr Morden-Jones said the statistics are further evidence of the need for more education for the general public on superannuation.
"People need more education to shift the mentality so that they view their employer super contributions as a part of their pay, because that's exactly what it is," he said.
"If you view it that way, you have a sense of entitlement to that money and are more likely to take control of it."
ISA argues that the "outdated law" which allows employers to pay super quarterly, encourages some businesses to use employees' super contributions for cashflow, which can lead to underpayments.
And those most likely to be short-changed are younger workers on lower incomes in either blue collar jobs, hospitality or retail industries.
Riverina workers could end up shortchanged up to $60,000 on their final super savings.
The ISA wants the government to legislate that businesses pay super alongside wages.
"By not mandating employers pay super with wages, politicians are effectively standing in the way of millions of workers getting money they've earned and undermining their future economic security," said ISA Chief Executive Bernie Dean.
Financial planner Andrew Morrison from Paisley Robertson said he advises his business clients to put money aside regularly to avoid any issues with their employees super.
"From an employer's point of view, they should be putting that super aside anyway," he said.
"It's probably going to help their cash flow point of view.
"I direct most of my clients who employ people to direct money into another account so it';s there when the super is due."
Mr Morrison agrees with ISA and said that in theory, paying super alongside wages would make it easier for both employers and employees to keep track of their finances.
Mr Morden-Jones also agrees that the idea has merit, but any change should be determined on the size of a business.
"To be fair, it is simpler if you're budgeting for that expense more regularly," he said.
"But with small businesses a lot of them receive their income periodically and in some instances from a cash flow perspective it does make it easier for business if they can make these payments quarterly."
ATO tax data from 2019-2020 shows that the average total superannuation balance for people in the 2650 postcode is $147,945, from 35,359 who lodged tax returns that year.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
