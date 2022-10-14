WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is looking forward to seeing what Smokin' Cod can produce on her home track on Saturday.
Smokin' Cod justified her short-priced quote when breaking her maiden at Narrandera last start.
The three-year-old filly will look to take the next step when she meets a highly-competitive Harrisons Joinery Country Boosted Class Two Handicap (1200m).
"She won good the other day," Spackman said.
"And if she didn't win the other day I was probably in a world of hurt. She was always going to be too good.
"Molly (Bourke) rode her extremely well I thought. She rode her like she was the best horse in the race and she was."
Smokin' Cod is a full sister to Spackman's stable star Rocket Tiger.
Bred and owned by Noel Penfold, Smokin' Cod took four starts to break through but Spackman has high hopes for her.
"She's my country championships horse," he revealed.
"To be honest, it's a big step up (on Saturday) but I think she's capable."
Spackman took her to Canterbury first-up but she was a late scratching after slipping on course.
"I didn't take her to town first up for nothing, I wasn't going for a haircut," Spackman said.
"Things went pair-shaped on us. You couldn't have started her. But within two or three days she was right again."
Spackman believes the addition of a tongue tie on Saturday will help get the best out of his filly.
"She wasn't 100 per cent on her game at Narrandera. She got her tongue back and choked down a bit so it adds merit to the win," he revealed.
"We've got a tongue tie on her now. We've worked her in it and got her used to it. Hopefully that will help (on Saturday.
"Quayde (Krogh) will just get her in her rhythm wherever that will be, will be."
Krogh takes over the ride from Molly Bourke, through no fault of her own, and starts from barrier four.
The prospect of a heavy track at Wagga does not have Spackman overly concerned.
"She ran second behind Lunar Shoes on a quagmire," he said.
Spackman, who has only had 29 starters for the year for five winners, will also be represented by Chastity Cod in the Calabria Family Wines Maiden Plate (1300m).
The three-year-old filly is drawn barrier 12 and will be ridden by Bourke.
"The other little mare, hopefully she gets the ear muffs on and that might make her settle a little bit better rather than running her races beforehand," he said.
"She gets a little bit excited so I think that will help her."
Meantime, the Deniliquin non-TAB meeting scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after significant rain found the course unsuitable for racing.
