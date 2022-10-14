Wagga is now officially home to four dingo puppies after the recent arrival of brothers Simba and Shadow to the city's zoo.
The three-month-old pair join other brothers Zeke and Diego in Wagga Zoo and Aviary's custom-build enclosure in the heart of the Wagga Botanic Gardens.
Wagga Zoo curator Wendy McNamara said the two new puppies, who are a month younger than their established playmates, had integrated into their new home with ease.
"They're all getting along like a big happy family at the moment," Ms McNamara said.
Ms McNamara said Diego had established himself as the dominant one of the pack.
"He's definitely the boss," she said.
The new dingo family went through an adjustment that included supervised playtime to make sure things weren't too rough for the younger pair.
"But then as the younger pups have grown a little bit, they've gotten used to them," Ms McNamara said.
Ms McNamara said the puppies were a big hit during the recent school holidays but asked that visitors respect the animals when visiting by not throwing any food into the enclosure.
The zoo has also welcomed a new 18-month-old southern hairy-nosed wombat named Herbie after two recently acquired babies were sent to be released back into their natural habitats.
Although alone for the time being, Ms McNamara said Herbie could soon have some welcome company.
"We're hoping early next year that we'll be able to get a girlfriend for Herbie," she said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
