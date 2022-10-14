The Daily Advertiser

Former Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong forward Riley Corbett has recommitted for a second season at SANFL club West Adelaide

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 14 2022 - 11:30pm
Riley Corbett kicked three goals on his SANFL League debut against Port Adelaide. Picture from West Adelaide Bloods.

Riley Corbett has recommitted for a second season at SANFL club West Adelaide after a promising first year at the Bloods.

