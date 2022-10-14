Riley Corbett has recommitted for a second season at SANFL club West Adelaide after a promising first year at the Bloods.
It wasn't the smoothest of years for the former Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong forward, however after some good patches of footy throughout the year he is looking forward to getting stuck into it again next season.
"It was an eye opener for sure," Corbett said.
"It was a roller coaster of a season, but I did enjoy it as it is a great standard of footy here obviously.
"I'm pretty keen to go again and get stuck in.
"Adam Hartlett's the new coach and he stood in for a bit at the end of last year and it really showed where the football club is going.
"We won three of the last five and beat the premiers, so it's good to see where we are going and what we can do with him at the helm."
The season presented quite a number of challenges for Corbett, and although having some setbacks was able to breakthrough and make his SANFL League debut for the Bloods.
"I came over in January so I missed half the pre-season," he said.
"But then I had a good second half of the pre-season and dropped about 10 kilos which is always going to help me.
"I then had a little pcl tweak in my knee in the first trial game which sat me out for a few weeks unfortunately, but I came back in round three and played some good footy in the two's.
"Covid then hit Adelaide pretty hard and I got it and was sick for few weeks and it took it out of me a bit.
"I got back playing some good footy and gratefully got some some games in the one's at the end of the year and played in our first win in 26 matches which was a pretty good experience in front of a decent crowd.
"Unfortunately I rolled the ankle at training with about three rounds to go and just decided to ice it for the rest of the season and build up into the pre-season coming up."
While having to wait until round 15 to make his SANFL League debut, it was well worth the wait with Corbett kicking three goals including the sealer against Port Adelaide.
"It was an amazing experience," he said.
"We knew it was our best chance to get a win for the year so the crowd rocked up as well.
"I really enjoyed it and the adrenaline going through the body before the game was like nothing I've ever felt before in my life."
A Lions junior, Corbett travelled home to see GGGM win their first premiership in 11 years with him happy to see the club finally get the success it deserves after many years of trying.
"I went home for it so I was there watching it all," he said.
"It was pretty emotional actually seeing everyone do what you've been trying to do for a long time.
"I started playing at the end of that golden decade and saw a bit of the bottom of the ladder, but it was good for them to see the success now.
"But I think the boys are just as hungry as ever to try and do it again this year."
While it was nice to see his home club grab the premiership, Corbett has no plans to return just yet with him confident he has still got room to grow.
"It's year by year at the moment, but I'm still probably a fair way from my best footy," he said.
"It was always going to take a couple of years to get into the SANFL League and the standard that they require.
"Training is a fair chunk of your week, I'm spending upwards of 20 hours a week at the footy club and getting used to that was always going to take a couple of years.
"I've got no rush to get back home at the moment just yet as much as it was good to see them win the flag this year.
"It's been good so far and I'm pretty happy here."
