The Newell Highway has been closed on the way into Narrandera, as flooding continues to wreak havoc across the Riverina.
The Newell Hwy is closed in both directions due to flooding near Kerrylands Rd at Gillenbah, south of Narrandera.
Authorities advise drivers to use Reas Ln and the Sturt Hwy instead.
In other news:
The Murrumbidgee River is currently experiencing minor flooding at Narrandera, with the river standing at 7.16, as of 7.00pm on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting moderate flooding to occur at Narrandera, with water levels likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.30 metres) during Friday.
And potentially reach around 8.00 metres by Sunday.
Floodwaters are currently receding at Wagga, with the Murrumbidgee River now standing at 9.12 metres after peaking at a lower than expected 9.22 earlier on Thursday.
There is currently a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for people in Riverina and parts of South West Slopes, Lower Western, Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory Forecast Districts.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls up to 65 mm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.