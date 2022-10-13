The Daily Advertiser

The Newell Hwy is closed in both directions due to flooding as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 13 2022 - 9:30am
Severe weather closes part of the Newell Highway.

The Newell Highway has been closed on the way into Narrandera, as flooding continues to wreak havoc across the Riverina.

