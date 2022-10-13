The Daily Advertiser

Murray River Police District officers arrest Jaimes 'Beast' Sutton

Updated October 13 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:00am
The distinctively tattooed Jaimes Sutton, who was arrested in Leeton on Wednesday, was bailed when he appeared in Griffith Local Court. Picture supplied

A man with distinctive face tattoos - including the word 'Beast' across his forehead - has been bailed after appearing in court.

