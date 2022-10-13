One family had a special reunion this week, as they gathered at the spot that bears their famous Wagga name.
The Lloyd family reunited at the suburb of the same name to celebrate what would have been the late mother's 100th birthday.
The nine siblings, who are now scattered across the country, made the trip back to their birthplace and are all descendants of the prominent Wagga businessman Telacon Lloyd.
Telacon was born on March 28, 1868, and for the next 74 years until his death in 1942, he went about making his mark on the city.
His obituary in the Daily Advertiser said Telacon "became known throughout practically all the States of the Commonwealth for his almost mammoth dealings in stock and property".
Telecon also owned a butchery on Baylis st, owned the first ever winner at the Wagga Picnic Race, Intuition, in 1906, and had eight children.
The Wagga suburb of Lloyd was named after Telacon in the 1990s.
"He was a huge landowner in this area," said his great granddaughter Catherine Dowling.
"He owned land at that time from Fernleigh road, almost to Mangoplah road. And also land then out on the Oura road, out as far as the Murrumbidgee River."
The family's effect on the city continued, notably with George Lloyd, Telecon's grandson and father to the returning Lloyds.
George owned the Wagga general store on Fitzmaurice street - now Knight's deli - as well as one of Wagga's first taxi services.
"He had a taxi, he was the first person to put a radio in his cab, the other guys thought he was nuts," said his son Kerry Lloyd.
"He was getting more rides, so they all started to do it. He brought that idea to Canberra and that's why you have radios in cabs now."
The siblings said it is a great source of pride to have a suburb named for their family.
"It's great, it's really amazing" said sibling Betty McGregor.
The nine siblings haven't all been together since their mother Mollie Lloyd (née Gestier) passed away 8 years ago, and said they feel privileged to be able to come back and remember their mother's birthday at the Lloyd sign.
"We thought it would be nice for all of us to get together to celebrate the anniversary of our mother's birthday which is the 13th of October 1922," said Catherine Dowling.
