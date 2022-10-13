The Daily Advertiser

Megan Mattingly signs as Turvey Park 2023 A grade coach

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Back again: Turvey Park A grade coach Megan Mattingly has re-signed for the 2023 season.

Megan Mattingly has re-signed as Turvey Park A grade coach after making her coaching debut for the club in 2022.

