Megan Mattingly has re-signed as Turvey Park A grade coach after making her coaching debut for the club in 2022.
Mattingly said her team faced a lot of adversity in the 2022 season, only winning three games all year, but that she is excited for them to make their way back up the ladder in 2023.
"I actually can't wait to return next year, I think this season wasn't overly smooth sailing for us with wins and losses, so I can't wait to get back out next year and hopefully do a lot better," Mattingly said.
A combination of planned placements and injury made it hard to find consistency in the team, with Mattingly playing out of position frequently.
She said she tried to do whatever was best for her team in the moment, and is hoping to see them make finals in 2023.
Despite a disappointing win-loss ratio, Mattingly was proud of her young team and their efforts.
"I spoke to the girls right throughout the season about not being easy beats, and I think it kind of showed towards the end of the season," she said.
"We had so many close matches that we just couldn't hang on to, so hopefully next year they will go our way and we'll be super competitive in the competition."
The young Bulldogs side included several teenagers, much to Mattingly's pleasure. She believes that giving players the opportunity to play at higher levels as soon as possible helps build them to be better athletes.
"I kind of credit my personal skill and success to being able to be exposed to high level netball early on, so it is something that I'm really passionate about and we've got so much young talent at Turvey, we're a really strong netball club. So making sure that all the girls get opportunities that they're deserving of is really important to me," Mattingly said.
With new courts being laid at the club, and the introduction of rolling substitutes to A grade netball, Mattingly is excited for what the 2023 season holds.
A supporter of the new substitution rules, she said the pros well outweigh any cons, though it may take a week or two to iron out the kinks of running the bench when on court.
With hopes to make finals, Mattingly is looking for her team to make a significant improvement on their 2022 season.
"Hopefully we'll win all of the games on the new courts!"
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
