The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Change agent Grace Tame shines a light in the shadows

By Jenny Rolfe
October 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame will speak at a Women in Business function in Wagga tonight. Picture by Karleen Minney

On Friday night, Wagga's Women in Business is hosting an evening with Grace Tame, the 2021 Australian of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.