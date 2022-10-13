Change agent Grace Tame shines a light in the shadows

On Friday night, Wagga's Women in Business is hosting an evening with Grace Tame, the 2021 Australian of the Year.
In her recently released memoir, The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, Tame reflects on her life which has been marked by uncertainty, trauma, strength, and resilience. It can be a confronting read, dealing with Tame's experience of being groomed and abused by her maths teacher when she was 15 years old, but is also beautifully written, providing a glimpse of the person behind the media headlines.
Tame was awarded Australian of the Year for demonstrating "extraordinary courage" and "using her voice to push for legal reform and raise public awareness about the impacts of sexual violence." Her involvement in the #LetHerSpeak campaign, was pivotal in changing Tasmania's "gag laws", which prevented sexual assault victims from being publicly identified even with their consent. As Women in Business highlights, Tame's advocacy work for survivors has "enabled survivors to tell their stories without shame, educating the public around the process and lasting effects of grooming and works with policy and decision-makers to ensure we have a federal system that supports the survivors, not just perpetrators".
Tame is a change agent, working tirelessly despite the risk of re-traumatisation, to ensure children are safe and survivors of sexual assault have access to the services they need and deserve. Yet she continues to be the subject of criticism and vitriol.
At times, she has been portrayed as somehow an accomplice to her own abuse and trauma - a position completely unacceptable given she was a child targeted by an adult in a position of trust.
Her outspokenness is depicted by some people as churlishness and aggression, as though she doesn't have a right to be angry about the people and institutions that have let down her and countless other survivors of child sexual assault. Tame has gained a profile precisely because of her messages and bravery. She has well and truly earned the right to speak from her lived experience, to champion the protection of others.
Instead of criticising the manner of delivery, perhaps instead we need to stop, listen and learn. And there was the moment when - shock, horror - she didn't smile at then Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Tame was labelled as "churlish", "rude" and even "childish". Critics claimed she should have smiled, if only out of respect for the office. Research suggests that almost every Australian woman can recount frequent occasions where they have been told to smile, or they should smile more, or that they are so much prettier when they smile. It's one of the most common micro-aggressions towards women, while men are allowed to be as stony-faced as they want.
Remember in 2019 when Kenneth Hayne met with the then Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to hand down the final report of the Royal Commission into the banking sector, and refused to both smile and shake hands? No? Could that possibly be because it didn't even make the news at the time?
It's telling that when a man refuses to smile or shake hands it's not even a footnote to the bigger story and yet when a woman refuses to do the same, it makes front page and online headlines.
Tame refers to the incident in her memoir, noting that to have smiled at Morrison would have been a lie. She writes, "I didn't frown at the Prime Minister because I can't control my face, because I'm disabled, because I have some kind of deficit, or because I need help. I didn't frown at him because, in his words, 'I've had a terrible life'... I frowned at Scott Morrison deliberately because, in my opinion, he has done and assisted in objectively terrible things."
It is a question that needs to be asked: would people be so quick to criticise if Tame was a man? Arguably no. Would Tame's message really be more palatable if she smiled? If she stood prettily in the corner and behaved like a "good girl" should? Would people be more willing to demand change if they liked her more? The fact is that the criticisms levelled at Tame reflect unconscious biases held within society about how some people expect women - especially high-profile women - to behave.
There is an uncompromising forthrightness in Tame's conduct and words, a demand for action and accountability. She shines a light into the shadows. It makes some people uncomfortable, but that doesn't mean the problem rests with her.
The deeper problem is the way society views women, especially women who speak out about injustices and inequities and agitate for change. This will only be addressed as more and more women step up and refuse to be silenced.
So, kudos to Grace Tame. We are fortunate to have her visiting our city, and I for one am looking forward to hearing such an inspirational woman speak in person.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.