Promising four-year-old Manderboss resumes racing at the feature Kurrajong meeting at Wagga on Saturday with a view to hopefully contesting some feature country cups.
Manderboss last started when finishing fifth at Rosehill in May which followed an impressive victory in the Wagga Guineas prelude before finishing second to Publicist in the Guineas on Wagga Cup day.
The gelding is a well related half brother to Bega Cup winner Room Number which has been retired from racing and was one of a few horses for the Joseph-Jones stable had qualified for the inaugural The Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Manderboss will now have to keep the family name to the fore and co-trainer Paul Jones agrees the galloper is one of the more talented horses in the stable.
"He looks up to Saturday Sydney class and horses like him are always nice to have coming through," he said.
"He has had two jump outs and is forward enough to be very competitive.
"My main concern is the heavy track so we will see what happens with the weather and make a call if he starts at Wagga or Newcastle where the track won't be as heavy."
Manderboss has already won three and finished second at three of his 11 starts and has been placed first-up.
He has won on a soft surface and finished second once from four attempts on heavy tracks and has a win and a second from three starts at Wagga.
The 1300 metres first-up of the Kurrajong Cup is a suitable assignment, according to Jones.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"He has been ready to go for a while and is working the house down so I'm confident of a big run if he starts and handles the heavy," he said.
The stable will also have She's All In contesting the Benchmark 66 (1600m) at Wagga.
The mare us one of the horses who will contest The Big Dance or The Little Dance along with One Aye and Roman on November 1.
It's one of the biggest race meetings of the year at Wagga with thousands of people expected to attend.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario said with a more positive weather forecast for the weekend after substantial rain it was all systems go for the seven-race program.
"The two lead in meetings for this with the Ag races and Wagga Picnics were very successful and traditionally the Kurrajong race days is one of the best outside of the cup carnival," he said.
"It's a very strong program of racing and for some people this meeting is one of the days they really look forward to the most.
"It also coincides with The Everest and The Kosciusko at Randwick and there is a lot of local interest there with Front Page, Mnementh, Another One and Handle The Truth all having raced in the Wagga Town Plate in May."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.