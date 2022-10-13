The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 14

October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Authority must mitigate floods more effectively

AUTHORITY MUST MITIGATE FLOODS MORE EFFECTIVELY

Many locals in Wagga watch the river levels and monitor the dams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.