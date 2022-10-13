Letters: Authority must mitigate floods more effectively

Many locals in Wagga watch the river levels and monitor the dams.
Only two to three weeks ago the Murrumbidgee River was relatively low.
It might have been opportune for more water to be released in preparation for the predicted flood event, that is now impacting on North Wagga residents and businesses.
The Burrinjuck and Blowering dams were at 98-99 per cent full. It seems that now there's a panic to release more dam water, which is contributing to the flooding. How much of the floodwaters are water released? How much could have been released beforehand, to avoid impact on residents?
The BOM predicts ongoing SW fronts, due to Southern Annular Mode, climate change and so on. That means continuing rain events, with further possibility of flooding.
Why can't WaterNSW reduce dam levels to 95 per cent, given the meteorological data and anticipated run off from snow melts that have left dams maxed out?
It is imperative to mitigate flooding more effectively.
So once again the Eunony Bridge Road is closed due to flooding; yet this road is the road for trucks to use to reach Bomen and the RIFL hub.
In the meantime, trucks need to detour through Wagga to get to the Sturt Highway.
Doesn't make a lot of sense - back to the drawing board - time to upgrade the road again, this time maybe it will be fit for purpose.
Josh Addo-Carr's logic behind a call for the Australian Kangaroo team to get together and perform a "traditional [Aboriginal] war cry" ("Addo-Carr's Aussie war cry wish", The Daily Advertiser, October 12) is endearingly barmy.
Apparently, before play starts, the Indigenous All Stars side has used just such a "traditional" gee-up to counter the Maori Haka so what works in that context will work with a national side including players who are non-Indigenous. Polynesian Australians who have qualified for the team must be even more confused (and perhaps culturally offended) than white players.
As a bonus, the "traditional" dance, we're told, might need to be choreographed by "professional dancers" - the irony of which is rich enough to rot your teeth.
The honour in wearing the same jersey and badge as the likes of Messenger, Churchill, Gasnier, Sattler and Big Artie is not quite good enough it seems. Nor is the pride in simply being a "Kangaroo" quite proud enough.
Nope, we should do what New Zealanders do - an action, I'd suggest, more richly rewarded by strict avoidance than compliance in any circumstances whatsoever.
"We're all Australian and that's what this is all about," Addo-Carr proclaims. Good! I'll look forward to watching him sing along lustily with the Australian national anthem at the start of matches - that's what that's "all about" too.
