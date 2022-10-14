The Daily Advertiser

Wagga husband presents wife with medal to mark 70 years of marriage

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim and Lorna Lane celebrate 18 years of marriage on October 18. Picture supplied

When Lockhart sweethearts Jim and Lorna Lane first laid eye's on one another at 16, it was love at first sight for both of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.