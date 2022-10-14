When Lockhart sweethearts Jim and Lorna Lane first laid eye's on one another at 16, it was love at first sight for both of them.
Now, living in Wagga and still as smitten as ever, the pair are gearing up to mark their 70th wedding anniversary.
Mr Lane was a well-known Australian Rules player at the time of them meeting, having played over 300 games for the Lockhart Bulldogs before representing the Footscray Bulldogs.
Mrs Lane had been employed at the Lockhart Newsagency, with a zest for the outdoors and an "I can do it" attitude.
"I was a plumber when we met, and we had been putting the water on to the back of [her] house, I was 16 years old then," Mr Lane said.
"I was doing the plumbing and she walked out the back and I nearly fell down the drain. Then she helped me fix the pipe up."
Mrs Lane said for her, it was also love at first site.
"She helped me fix the pipe," Mr Lane said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I asked her to go to the pictures with me and then I asked her parents, that was our first date. We went to the pictures and from then on we kept seeing each other," Mr Lane said.
Mrs Lane's "easy to get along with" personally stole Mr Lane's heart almost immediately, and his chivalry was not lost on her either.
"He used to meet me at work on the bike and we would ride home together," Mrs Lane said.
"We went to a lot of balls, lots of dancing."
The pair went on to wed at 20 before welcoming their three daughters Diane, Rhonda and Pauline.
They ran their own transport business for several years before starting a new chapter in their lives which saw them travel a lot.
Today Mr and Mrs Lane have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with a mutual love of sports, fishing, camping and the outdoors.
"She's easy to get along with and was a great woman, and she still is. We have had a pretty good life," Mr Lane said.
Mr Lane is now preparing to represent Wagga in lawn bowls while Mrs Lane dabbles back and forward in crochet.
It's a match made in heaven, with both of their birthdays in August and miles of common ground between them, but Mrs Lane said marriage isn't successful without work from both sides.
"I think you've got to give and take, that's two things I really do believe in and I think you've really got to pull your weight with each other," she said.
"You have to talk things over and work things out."
Mr and Mrs Lane celebrated their 90th birthdays in August and will mark their 70th year of marriage to one another on October 18.
A celebration was held prior to the day at the Rosebank Retirement Village in which Mr Lane presented Mrs Lane with a medal to mark the milestone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.