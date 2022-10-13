After a tense week of warnings and evacuations across low-lying parts of town, the Murrumbidgee River has finally peaked at Wagga.
At about 6am on Thursday the river reached a maximum height of 9.22 metres and has been falling ever since with a reading of 9.18 metres as at 2pm.
It fell just shy of the 9.3 metres predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Despite the welcome news, the SES reminds people that moderate flooding is still occurring across parts of Wagga and warns the public the following areas may still be affected by "dangerous floodwaters":
A number of local bridges and roads have been closed due to the flooding in recent days and Wagga Council advises the following roads are currently closed:
Road users are urged to drive with caution and are reminded not to drive through flooded roads and to obey road closure signs.
Evacuation orders for the following areas remain current:
Moorong and Edward Street West:
Wilks Park
Oura Beach Camping Area
But with a major rain event set to soak the city with up to 60 millimetres of rain over the next two days, Wagga is not out of the woods yet.
Two and a half hours northwest of Wagga, the town of Hay recorded 22.4 millimetres from 9am Wednesday until 3pm Thursday, while Narrandera received 19.6 mm.
Wagga has fortunately been spared much rain so far with just 3.4 mm falling at the airport.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Wagga could see anywhere between 14 mm and 54 mm rainfall until midnight Thursday, with a possible 28 mm on the radar for Friday.
"The forecast for the next 48 hours is for heavy and steady rainfall," Mr Gilchrist said.
"The more significant falls [are predicted to hit] to the south of Albury and in central Victoria.
"In saying that, there will be some impact on local roads and conditions here which you would expect from any major rain event."
Despite this, Mr Gilchrist said the extra rains are not expected to exacerbate the current flood situation.
"In the short term it shouldn't have a significant effect or impact at all on the inflows," he said.
Mr also Gilchrist acknowledged the community's great response to the flood warnings and evacuations and said apart from the rescue of an elderly man on Wednesday, so far no one else has required saving.
"This just highlights how well the community have been in following the advice and making sure they are prepared," he said.
"SES crews will continue to engage with the areas impacted by flooding on Thursday to make sure if people need assistance we can provide it."
It comes as Wagga was included within a severe weather warning for large parts of the southern Riverina with heavy rainfall and flash flooding predicted.
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning towns likely to be affected include Wagga, Albury, Tumbarumba, Deniliquin, Hay, Broken Hill, Wentworth and Balranald.
The bureau said six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls up to 65 mm.
Flood Warnings are current for catchments across southern NSW.
See http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings for more information.
