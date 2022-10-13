The Daily Advertiser

Jackson Painting looking to rise to the Challenge

By Courtney Rees
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:30am
Rocknroll Runa will make his racetrack return at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

After coming off second best in her last two starts, Jackson Painting expects Shes A Caribbean will be better suited returning to race against her own age and sex.

