After coming off second best in her last two starts, Jackson Painting expects Shes A Caribbean will be better suited returning to race against her own age and sex.
Shes A Caribbean has come up with the number one draw in the NSW Breeders Challenge heat for three-year-old fillies at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Painting is looking to go one better.
"She should be thereabouts as she's got the right draw," Painting said.
"Her last run was pretty good as she had to make a run a long way from home and got a little bit tired late but that was to be expected, but back racing her own sex and age she should benefit from that."
READ MORE
Half-brother Rocknroll Runa, who won the group one Riverina Region Championships Final in May, will also make his return to the track.
He hasn't raced since a ninth at group three level at Melton in June, but is looking to have a run ahead of the NSW Breeders Challenge four-year-old entires and geldings semi-finals at Menangle next week.
"His aim is the four-year-old series so we will just give him a run to get him right for the semis next week,"
"We need to give him a decent hit out before going there so the plan is to start him and there is no reason why he won't run a good race."
Both horses are trained by Painting's uncle David Kennedy.
Painting has eight drives across the nine-race card including Trouville in the three-year-old colts and geldings heat for another uncle, Matt Painting.
He was a winner two starts back at Wagga but does have to contend with a second row draw this time around.
"He's actually been going pretty good but it's a step up in grade for it as well," Painting said.
Big Black Diamond is also rising in grade after knocking off Shes A Caribbean last time out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.