Magistrate tells repeat drug driver who threatened police to 'just stop'

A Wagga magistrate has told a repeat drug driver who threatened police when he was pulled over to "just stop doing it" as he was a risk to the community.
Geoffrey William Kennedy, 42, of Tolland, pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday to three counts of driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Kennedy also pleaded guilty to one count of intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty without causing actual bodily harm and one count of possessing 0.34 grams of heroin.
Kennedy encountered a stationary random breath testing site on Pearson Street in Wagga at 1.45pm on April 25 and his oral fluid tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kennedy yelled "Oh f---, f---, f---, I've only just got my licence back".
He was asked to get out of vehicle and did so, then became aggressive and punched the side of the Great Wall utility he was driving, causing a dent before being handcuffed.
While being searched and placed in the rear of a caged police vehicle he continued to be aggressive and told an officer "I'm coming at ya".
As he was taken to Wagga police station, Kennedy continued to make threats to a female senior constable about driving into her and causing her harm.
At 10.40am on May 24, Kennedy was driving a BMW E46 on Dennis Crescent in Tolland when he was pulled over by police and tested positive for cannabis via oral fluid.
Police again pulled Kennedy over at 4pm on July 1 on Bruce Street on Tolland and this time he was driving a black Chrysler 300C and he returned a positive reading for meth during the roadside test.
As he was being walked to a caged police vehicle, Kennedy became increasingly agitated and aggressive.
Police handcuffed him at the front of his torso because his behaviour presented a risk to his own and the officers' safety.
He proceeded to kick the prisoner pod door open, hitting a police officer, before smashing his head on the pod then threatening police and making a "slitting throats" gesture.
Kennedy tested positive for cannabis at Wagga police station and said he would continue to drive despite being given a 24-hour suspension notice as "I don't give a f---".
Kennedy was pulled over in the black Chrysler for the final time on August 18 at 9.55am by police attached to Strike Force Puma South West on Awaba Avenue in Tolland.
When Kennedy was asked to produce his licence, police spotted a small plastic resealable bag containing a powdered substance in his phone case and card holder that later tested positive for heroin.
In court on Wednesday, Kennedy's solicitor said her client was on a methadone program and was seeking drug counselling as well.
"At time of offence he was in a bad place after an abusive relationship with domestic violence against him," the solicitor said.
"He's making an effort to improve ... he's originally from Albury and acts as a family carer. He has some need for a licence for when he re-enters the workforce as there is limited public transport in the area."
The solicitor said Kennedy had expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions.
"When he was pulled over he had worked hard to get his licence back. He directed that anger at a police officer and he deeply regrets that," she said.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said Kennedy had a criminal record that did not assist him at sentencing.
"Your solicitor said you were angry at yourself because you would lose your licence again; the person you should have taken it out on is yourself," Magistrate Hosking said.
The magistrate said there was a need to deter Kennedy and others from taking drugs and then driving.
"Just stop doing it, that's all we want. We don't want you coming in and out of court. Don't get on the road if you're taking drugs. You can do what you want to your own body but it's a risk to the community," she said.
Kennedy was fined $3300 and disqualified for 12 months for the drug driving, fined $330 for heroin possession and handed a 12-month community corrections order for intimidating a police officer.
