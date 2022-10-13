The Daily Advertiser

Repeat drug driver who threatened police Geoffrey William Kennedy told to 'just stop' by Wagga magistrate

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 13 2022 - 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate tells repeat drug driver who threatened police to 'just stop'

A Wagga magistrate has told a repeat drug driver who threatened police when he was pulled over to "just stop doing it" as he was a risk to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.