FENDING off flood waters at his property has not allowed Wagga trainer Gary Colvin the chance to get nervous ahead of the biggest race of his life on Saturday.
Colvin has spent most of the week pumping water and sandbagging the perimeter of his stables and home ahead of Saturday's $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick, where he will line up Another One.
Colvin's stables were hit by floods in August but the long-time Wagga trainer has been much more prepared this time around and has managed to keep most of the water at bay.
It's meant it has been a hectic build-up to the biggest race of Colvin's 36-year training career.
"I haven't had time to get nervous yet with all the stuffing around over here," Colvin said.
"It's been unbelievable. Everyone's ringing, I'm trying to do things, filling up pumps, it would be alright if I'm sitting back having a stubby. It would be nice, but that hasn't been the case.
"I think (the water has) peaked now but it's going to be up for a while. We're just relying on a few pumps, we're just pumping it out at the moment. The trouble is it's going to be up for a while.
"Don't worry, you do get a bit nervous on the day, mainly because you plan really well and you just hope it comes off."
MORE KOSCIUSZKO NEWS
Colvin's son Brodie took Another One to Kembla Grange on Thursday. Colvin will make the trek on Friday.
Another One, a $19 chance with Bet 365, has drawn barrier one for Saturday's assignment and will gain the services of champion jockey Willie Pike.
Colvin is happy with the inside gate.
"It's good. You had to draw inside with the state of the track," he said.
"He's fresh. I just hope he gets out and gets running and gets a nice sit behind them and have the last crack."
Colvin believes the draw should see Another One settle closer on Saturday.
"I hope he sits a bit better than midfield," he said.
"I'll try to get Will to use his barrier. He's got the blinkers back on, it will make him a bit keen.
"The first Country Championships here, he just wanted to run. That's how I've got him now, or that's how I hope I've got him now.
"I'd like to see him position him up a bit closer. He led one of the Highway races, that was 1300, he led them easily so I think he can. That was when he was nice and fresh. But once you give him a couple of runs, he wants to settle.
"He's ready to go, he's bucking his brand off."
The Randwick track was rated a heavy eight on Friday, something that is 'not an issue' to Colvin given Another One has a win and a second from two starts on heavy going.
Now Colvin will leave it to his stable star and hope he can deliver connections another magical moment.
"We've done all we can. It's up to him now," he said.
"We've stuck to our plan all the way through. It's the same as the Country Championship, we stick to the plan and hope it comes off."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.