NEW Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy revealed it was the appeal of a small country town that led him signing to lead the Kangaroos.
Temora got their man on Thursday morning as Kennedy put pen to paper on a one-year deal to coach the club in 2023.
After four premierships and more than 200 games at Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Kennedy decided the time was right to take the step into coaching.
A couple of Farrer League clubs were in pursuit of Kennedy but ultimately it was a relationship with former coach and recruitment manager Jake Wooden and the appeal of a country community that led the 32-year-old to Temora.
"Probably the fact it's a country town," Kennedy explained as the reason he chose Temora.
"I grew up with Jake (Wooden) in Lockhart, in a country town, and I really do love that small country town connection. Football is an escape for life.
"So it was not only my close relationship with Jake but the fact they're a country football town."
Aside from two seasons at Osborne, that also resulted in a premiership, Kennedy has spent his entire senior career at Crossroads Oval.
A Farrer and Riverina League representative through his time at Collingullie, Kennedy conceded it was a difficult decision to leave.
"Yes it is. I'll miss the place," he said.
"It's my family club. I've played with my brothers there and my close mates.
"It was a hard decision but I just feel like this next stage of my football career, it's a good opportunity to progress into coaching.
"I just felt like the time was right. It's a great opportunity that Temora gave me and I just felt like it was now or never to give coaching a go."
Having now made the decision, Kennedy is excited to get started at Temora.
"Very excited. I met a few of the committee members (Wednesday) night. It seems like there is good people at the club so I'm just excited to hopefully get the club some success," he said.
"I just want to develop the young players. Success is just trying to be better than what we were last year. So success is developing the young kids, setting our goals, getting through week by week and hopefully we do get success. It's more about being better than last year. That's the message I'm going to stress.
"I've been lucky to be around success at Collingullie and play under good coaches...I'm just really excited to hopefully bring that to Temora, the things I've learnt there.
"I really want to focus on developing the young kids, getting a game plan, sticking to it, making sure everyone buys in and hopefully not only is it about the football success on field but hopefully we create a good culture around the club."
For Temora, it was a case of persistence paying off.
"He was the first bloke I approached," Wooden said.
"To be honest, I've tried to get Jimmy for the last six years since I've been out at Temora. Every year he's said no, but this year he said he'd be happy for a chat so we went over to Wagga and obviously had the chat.
"It wasn't going to work out initially I thought but I had one more go and persistence paid off."
Wooden believes Kennedy is the right man to build a winning culture at Temora.
"He's come from some really good clubs. Obviously Gullie's been a successful club and he had a couple of years out at Osborne so he's gone to some great clubs and he knows what it's about," he said.
"Hopefully he can bring that across and his experience and help bring us back to winning ways and the ultimate is to win a premiership. No doubt we'll try and achieve that."
Kennedy replaces Dallas McKelvie, who only filled the Temora coaching job on an interim basis after the mid-season departure of Russell Humphrey.
Temora won five games this season but finished in eighth spot. They have maintained the majority of their list with a ruckman, a couple of key position players and midfield depth on the shopping list.
Kennedy plans to hold a session or two before Christmas before getting pre-season officially underway in January.
