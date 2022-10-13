The Daily Advertiser

Wagga All Sorts to take on Netball NSW Social Masters

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 13 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Frow hasn't played with her Wagga friends since 2018, before she moved to Sydney.

More than just a game, this weekend's Netball NSW Social Masters competition is a chance to reconnect with old and new friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.