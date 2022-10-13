More than just a game, this weekend's Netball NSW Social Masters competition is a chance to reconnect with old and new friends.
Wagga will be represented in the over 35's competition by All Sorts, featuring an array of well recognised local netballers.
Team organiser Lisa Frow said she's excited to get back together with women she's spent plenty of time on the court with over the years.
Now living in Sydney, Frow played most of her netball in the Wagga area, making her way through representative netball programs, coaching, and even a stint as Wagga Netball Incorporated president.
She's taking this weekend's competition as a chance to meet up with old hometown friends.
"We were originally getting together a competitive team to play in the rep side of the Masters, but we just couldn't get that sorted out but managed to get a social team, so it should be fun," Frow said.
With no expectations on what the weekend may bring, Frow is hoping her team will enjoy their time on the court.
Frow said they're particularly excited the competition is being held locally so they don't need to travel.
"It's really good that we're able to have a competition like this in Wagga. We've been the ones doing all the travelling for years and years and years so it's nice to have everyone coming to us for once," she said.
Additionally, by running a two-day tournament, players will get on court without needing to commit to a full season.
As the biggest female sport in Australia, netball is part of many women's childhoods, and Frow said the weekend is a chance to reconnect.
Meeting some of her best friends through the game, it is fulfilling to reignite those relationships on the court again.
"Netball is just an amazing sport for those social connections and friendships, and I think it's great that all of us can get back together again, play a little bit of netball, but mostly just spend some time together and have some fun. I think that was a great sport for that," Frow said.
"And this weekend, will certainly allow that for a lot of people, not just for us but for all the teams that are coming in playing in the competition, I'm sure most of them would have the same thoughts."
The weekend forecast is showing clear skies over both days of the competition, and Frow is hoping it remains that way.
"We don't want to play in the rain. There may be forfeits," she laughed.
The Netball NSW Social Masters will begin on Saturday October 13 and conclude the following day.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
