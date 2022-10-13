It will be a busy Friday for Ben Talbot with runners at Goulburn and Wagga.
Talbot lines up six chances on his hometrack including Arctic Kade in the feature race, the Ladbrokes Odds Boost 5th Grade Series Final (400m).
Arctic Kade broke the 23-second mark for the first time to win his heat last week, but Talbot expects he will have to go a lot faster to get the better of Quick Lomar.
"He's ideally drawn in box four but the dog out of the eight (Quick Lomar) ran 22.50 there two weeks ago and a 22.70 last week so he's going to be pretty hard to beat," Talbot said.
"The only thing to aim on is if he misses and we go to the front. That is probably our best option as I think he will be up on the pace earlier but I'm not sure he can hold that dog out."
Talbot also has three greyhounds on debut at Wagga on Friday.
After coming up with box one, he rated Cawbourne Ginger the best of those hopefuls.
"Cawbourne Ginger is probably the pick of them and with box one has drawn ideally," Talbot said.
"She is a lot better than the dog out in the seven (Cawbourne Oscar) while the other bitch I've got over the 320 (Cawbourne Stella) has good early pace but she is still a little green so we will see how she goes."
Talbot also has Cawbourne Hooper in the heats of the Goulburn Cup while Aston Carey lines up in a Fireball heat earlier on the Goulburn program.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
