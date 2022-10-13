A Wagga woman will be freed from jail four months early after successfully appealing her sentence for two police pursuits through the city's major thoroughfares.
Paige Brunskill, 23, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga District Court on Thursday for an appeal against the severity of her 28-month jail sentence with a 16-month non-parole period.
Brunskill was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on May 4, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a police pursuit, driving under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and cannabis, and driving while disqualified.
About 1am on May 4, 2021, police saw a grey Mazda sedan exit Kincaid Street onto Moorong Street at high speed.
Police followed Brunskill for two kilometres, with her swerving from lane to lane, before getting close enough to attempt a vehicle stop, at which she behaved erratically.
Brunskill was involved in another police pursuit in the early hours of February 12 after police saw her turn against a red light at Fernleigh Road and recognised her vehicle from the previous pursuit.
Brunskill nearly hit two other vehicles before police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
In Wagga District Court on Thursday, Brunskill's solicitor Zac Tankard asked to reduce his client's sentence as there was new material on her mental health that was not presented to the Local Court.
Mr Tankard said Brunskill showed 'atrocious' behaviour by driving at 120 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone but her post traumatic stress disorder was a factor.
"She needs long-term ongoing rehab for drug issues and psychological issues," Mr Tankard said.
"Clearly she does have a future. To put it brutally, she was lost to the drug world ... she is now clear minded."
In other news
The police prosecutor said in light of the new material, he accepted there was a causal link between mental health and the pursuit that reduced Brunskill's moral culpability.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve said pursuits were a serious matter that "put police at risk as well as members of the public".
"I accept [Brunskill] is remorseful. She gives history of being in two particularly dysfunctional relationships and being the victim of domestic violence. I have no reason to doubt her," he said.
"It's her first time in custody, she also now understands that things must change and she wishes to change."
Brunskill started crying during Judge Lerve's remarks.
Judge Lerve upheld Brunskill's appeal and reduced her sentence to 22 months with a non-parole period of 12 months and reduced her three-year driving disqualification to two years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.