Paige Brunskill appeals jail term in Wagga District Court for 'atrocious' police pursuits through city

By Rex Martinich
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:55am
Paige Brunskill, 23, of Mount Austin, has won a Wagga District Court appeal against he severity of her 28-month jail sentence for charges relating to two police pursuits.

A Wagga woman will be freed from jail four months early after successfully appealing her sentence for two police pursuits through the city's major thoroughfares.

